This summer from July 8, children aged 4-11 can visit any library in Monmouthshire to join a superstar team and their marvellous mascots and get involved in a Summer Reading Challenge themed around the power of play, sport, games and physical activity.
Through taking part in the Challenge, in any Monmouthshire library or online via the Summer Reading Challenge website, children will be encouraged to keep their minds and bodies active over the summer break.
The characters – brought to life by children’s author and illustrator Loretta Schauer – navigate a fictional summer obstacle course and track their reading as they go, rewarded by free stickers.
Through activity challenge cards from the Youth Sport Trust and an exciting themed book collection, the Summer Reading Challenge aims to keep imaginations moving over the school holiday. By participating in the challenge at the library, young people will have the opportunity to explore new reading material, develop skills, and discover new interests.
Children who successfully complete the Challenge will receive prizes including a mini frisbee, kit bag, medal and certificate (while stocks last!)
Visit your local library – in Abergavenny, Caldicot, Chepstow, Gilwern, Monmouth or Usk - to find out about free Summer Reading Challenge events during the summer holidays. To find out more about your local library click here.
The Summer Reading Challenge has been running since 1999 and helps to improve children’s reading skills and confidence over the summer holidays, ensuring they are ready for their return to school.
With the help of local libraries, the Summer Reading Challenge is accessible to all and provides a fun, free activity for children. In 2022, the Summer Reading Challenge reached 723,184 children and families across the UK, with 608,015 children taking part through their local library service, a 31% increase compared to 2021. The Challenge also drove 132,223 new children's library memberships which is 40% higher than the 2019 pre-pandemic total.
Cllr. Angela Sandles, Cabinet Member for Equalities & Engagement at Monmouthshire County Council said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a fantastic opportunity to help children develop their passion for reading and discover new interests. This free summer Challenge is available at all six of Monmouthshire’s libraries and is sure to be popular, so I would encourage everyone to sign up as soon as possible.”
Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency added: "We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, imagining, and staying active this summer.”