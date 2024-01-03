Calling all lovers of art and history!
Local people have the opportunity to marvel and perhaps learn something as MonLife Heritage Museums are offering new Art History and Appreciation Courses, due to start very soon - available online and live in-person.
Led by popular Monmouthshire lecturer, Eleanor Bird, students are invited to discover the rich and vibrant ‘Art of Spain’ from Medieval Times, through to the 20th century in 10 weekly sessions. Spain can boast some of the greatest names in art history – Velasquez, Goya, Picasso, Miro, Dali and yet much of its art is little known outside the country.
Starting Monday, January 15 at 2-4pm live at the Drill Hall Chepstow, people can catch the same course in live online lectures on Wednesday mornings 10.30am -12.30pm. There’s also the option to catch up on any missed sessions with recorded online lectures available for 4 weeks.
Also online is an Introduction to Art History, which focuses on the Art of the 19th Century. Exploring themes such as Romanticism and Impressionism, this series of ten one hour online lectures on Monday evenings from 7-8pm, also beginning on January 15, moves from the early 19th century to the 1880s, covering some of the most radical developments in art since the Renaissance. Highlights include the peak of British landscape painting with Turner; Constable leading the way; the British Pre-Raphaelites’ fascination with the medieval and William Morris’s Arts & Crafts movement. This broad ranging and absorbing course needs no background in art history, just a desire to look harder at art and understand its developments more clearly.
To book any of these courses go to www.visitmonmouthshire.com/arthistory