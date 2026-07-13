Saron director Penny Reeves explained, ‘The original book was out of print, but we felt it was an important work to retain for the town. It goes right back to Roman times, but the bulk of the book recounts life in Usk during the two World Wars. Meticulously researched by Jan, with diary extracts and first-hand accounts, it gives a fascinating picture of farmers, townspeople, and even the boys from the local borstal, coming together and coping with the privations war brought about even in small rural communities like ours.’