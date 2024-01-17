The famous Nietzche quote that reads,” Whoever fights monsters should see to it that in the process he does not become a monster. And if you gaze long enough into an abyss, the abyss will gaze back into you,” appears tailor-made for veteran homicide detectives who spend their working days face to face with the worst aspects of human nature. However, Sutton insists he refused to let his working life undo his faith in human nature because “I was always quite good at compartmentalizing my work and home life. Not everyone can do it but I think that’s why I left the force with no personal demons, It also helped hugely that I always had such a team of good people around me, which was also quite life-affirming when the going got tough. Having said that, you do look at the state of the world from time to time and worry.”