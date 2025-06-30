ABERGAVENNY's Melville Theatre will be hosting a script-in-hand read-through performance of "A Weak and Feeble Woman' this July.
Scripted by a local writer, the play is about Queen Elizabeth I set in modern times.
The play's synopsis reads, "Olivia Henly is doing a Masters’ in feminist history, busy preparing for her upcoming presentation about the sexual identity of Queen Elizabeth I. Having been abandoned by her father as a teenager, Liv lives alone with her stepmother Alison.
"When Liv meets Poppy, a beautiful and mysterious young woman, her understanding of her identity becomes confused, as the boundaries between where she ends and Elizabeth I starts begin to break down."
The play will be staged on July 18 between 7:30 pm - 9:pm.Tickets are £5. Contact the theatre for more details.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.