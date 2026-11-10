ANTIQUES Roadshow expert Mark Smith will be lifting the lid on The Story of the Victoria Cross at Monmouth’s Savoy tomorrow night – in a special Remembrance Day presentation (Wednesday, November 11).
Beyond the Roadshow, Mark has appeared on Who Do You Think You Are? Bargain Hunt, The One Show and BBC Breakfast.
A leading authority on the VC, he has authored five acclaimed books on the Great War with his latest book Medal Man published last January by Penguin.
His live presentation Hearts of Oak – The Victoria Cross: The Continuing Story explores the medal’s origins and asks the profound question: why do ordinary people perform extraordinary acts of bravery?
Through gripping true stories of those awarded the VC, Mark reveals moments of courage, fear, and comradeship in the face of extreme danger.
In a memorable interactive moment, he challenges the audience to consider what they would do—often with surprising results.
The event starts at 7.30pm, with tickets still available.
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