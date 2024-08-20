Prepare for an evening of heartfelt melodies and captivating performances as The Melville hosts a Songwriters Showcase featuring the local talents of Frankie Wesson and Alli Gemini.
This event promises to be a memorable night of original music, showcasing the unique sounds and stories of these two Welsh artists.
Alli Gemini, a singer-songwriter from Gilwern, brings her deeply personal and emotional songwriting to the stage.
Inspired by artists like ABBA, Norah Jones, and Kate Bush, Alli’s music covers themes of love, loss, and the environment. Her debut album, ‘A Musical Journey’, released in November 2023, includes her poignant single "Humanity," which has already made waves internationally, reaching No. 1 on Banks Radio in Australia.
Alli has made waves internationally with her song 'Humanity'.
Alli maintains her roots in South Wales, having recently performed at Lleswyl Festival 2023, which was presented by BBC Sian Wyn Lloyd and Smooth Radio Jason Harrold. Alli has also performed her songs live at Rookwood Sounds, Radio Glamorgan, local pubs, clubs, open mics and Gilfest Festival.
Described by Penelope Welsh from Connections Media as, “emotion packed with vocals that carry well over the top” Alli’s performances present rich harmonies and a blend of indie pop, rock, and opera influences.
Joining Alli is Abergavenny’s own Frankie Wesson, a singer-songwriter who began writing and performing at just 16 years old.
Frankie’s music, influenced by artists like Alanis Morissette and Taylor Swift, is a mix of pop, folk, and rock, with lyrics that delve into personal experiences and the complexities of growing up LGBT+.
Her songs have been featured on BBC Radio and popular Spotify playlists, and she has earned recognition for her songwriting, winning awards for her singles "Just Friends" and "Delicate."
Frankie’s live performances are known for their emotional depth and captivating energy, with Swansea’s Soundboard magazine dubbing Frankie’s music “Timeless; appealing to fans of Fleetwood Mac and Paramore alike without compromising or diluting any of the style that makes Wesson’s music her own… an album that is more than the sum of it’s parts.”
The Showcase is one of the many events that Frankie has played at, with other venues including: Monmouth Festival, How The Light Gets In – in Hay On Wye and London, Coleford Music Festival, Swansea Fringe, Abergavenny Pride, Pride in the Port and Rock The Barn.
This Songwriters Showcase is a celebration of the vibrant music scene in South Wales, offering an intimate evening with two of the area’s most promising artists.
Don’t miss the chance to experience the original music of Frankie Wesson and Alli Gemini at The Melville—a night that promises to be as eclectic as it is inspiring.
Tickets are now available to book £10pp via the Melville Theatre website: https://melvillecentre.org.uk/event/songwriters-showcase-featuring-alli-gemini-frankie-wesson/