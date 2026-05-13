Crickhowell Primary School is running an online draw to win two passes to the festival, which sold out in just one hour this year and is widely regarded as one of the country’s most coveted festivals.
Now, the school is offering gig-goers and music lovers a rare second chance to get into the Glanusk Estate this year with two Settlers’ Passes, kindly donated by the Green Man trust.
They are worth around £750 each and includes two full-week camping passes, meaning the winner could spend the week in the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park before the festival gets underway.
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