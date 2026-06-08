Abergavenny Pride is making a grand return for 2026 as the annual parade and party at the castle takes over town once again.
Everything will get underway with the parade beginning at 11.15am on Saturday June 27th, anyone wishing to participate in the parade is advised to meet outside Baker Street Cinema for 11am.
As the procession makes its way through the town centre everyone is welcome to follow it to Abergavenny Castle, where there will be an open celebration the entire town is welcome to join.
It will be the second year the event sets up camp at Abergavenny Castle, with a main stage boasting live entertainment, with a bar and lots of food for all to enjoy as well as lots of different stalls and a kids area.
The lineup includes acts such as the rhythm band, Abergasamba, kicking things off at 12pm as well as local rocker, Mania Monkey and the winner Drag Wars 2025, Carrie Sauce.
Kyle Finn, Thrusted, Wayne King, Elinor Morris, Josh Hicks, Kaysha Louvain and Lissa C form the rest of the main lineup.
There will also be a safe, private space on offer for anyone to explore gender identity through clothes and conversation with others between 12pm and 5pm throughout the day. Donations of clothes are being welcomed for this, anyone who may be able to help should get in touch with Abergavenny Pride via social media.
Donations can also be dropped off at the Abergavenny One Stop Shop.
The entire event is also completely free to attend.
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