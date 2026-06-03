Abergavenny Town FC took to social media to ask locals to respect the stadium and report any suspicious activity to the police, who are carrying out regular patrols in the area.
“We have recently experienced an increase in break-ins and incidents of individuals gaining unauthorised access to our stadium,” a club spokesperson said.
“Unfortunately, this has resulted in damage being caused to the facility. The police have been informed and are carrying out regular patrols in the area. We will continue to work closely with them to help protect the stadium and its users. Please be reminded that our 3G pitch is available for pre-booked use only.”
The Ardal South East outfit runs their Pen-y-Pound Stadium with the help of volunteers and club officials throughout the year.
It was a particularly good season for the young players who rely on the facilities through the campaign, with the U21s securing qualification for the FAW National Reserve League South Premier.
The 2025/26 football season finished in May which means the ground is sometimes used less during the off-season. The club has described its frustration at some people seeing this as an opportunity to break into the ground and vandalise the facilities.
“As a community facility, the stadium is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who give their time to maintain and improve it for everyone,” the club continued.
“It is extremely disappointing and frustrating to see mindless vandalism causing damage to a facility that exists for the benefit of the local community. We would ask everyone to respect the stadium and, if you witness any suspicious activity, to report it to the police.”
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