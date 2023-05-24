English-medium Goytre Fawr Primary School and Welsh-medium Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni are blazing a trail this summer as they bring two systems together in a unique twinning.
Following the two-term sabbatical of Goytre staff member Jonny Small, where he shared his time in both schools, a new choir, Côr Tre’r Fenni, has been formed and will sing bilingually for the first time at the Borough Theatre on Monday, June 5.
Surrey-born Mr Small, who has participated in Cardiff University’s Cynllun Sabothol/Sabbatical Scheme has embraced the Welsh language and now speaks it fluently thanks to his immersion in the Welsh language over two terms at Ysgol Y Fenni.
He said: “We have come to see that we have much in common. Language does not divide us. We appreciate music and the arts. We are avid sportspeople. We share a deep appreciation for Welsh language and culture.
“We intend to work together more closely in future years, to share experiences, build relationships and even develop our staff across our schools.”
Headteacher at Ysgol Y Fenni, Sarah Oliver said, “The Cynllun Sabothol is integral to the development and growth of a workforce for the future in Wales to address Welsh Government’s Miliwn o Siaradwyr/A Million Welsh Speakers 2050 aspiration.
“Jonny is an exceptional example of this and a valued addition to the Welsh medium teaching profession and the choir is a testament to his efforts and belief in the concept that non-Welsh speakers are an integral part of that future goal.”
Mike Gough, Goytre Fawr’s head reinforced this view and said, “Mr. Small’s participation in Welsh Government/Cardiff University’s Cynllun Sabothol has brought many benefits to him, professionally and personally, and has greatly enhanced the language provision in Goytre Fawr Primary School too.
“He has also brought great passion to the musical element of Welsh culture, and we can’t wait to hear Côr Tre’r Fenni performing in June at what will be the beginning of a productive partnership, I’m sure.
“The bridges that Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni and Goytre Fawr have built are an exciting development that has also built increased capacity for sharing best practice, and we believe that the future for Welsh language learning here in our Abergavenny cluster is bright as a result.”