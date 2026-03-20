There's a splash of Italian sunlight and spirit coming to Abergavenny as the Unicorn Singers give a concert of glorious music from Venice: March 28th at 7.30pm in the Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady and St Michael's, Pen-y-Pound NP7 5UD. Their performance showcases the astonishing music of "the divine Claudio" Monteverdi with a mixture of both sacred and secular pieces designed to show off his amazing output and invention.