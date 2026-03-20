There's a splash of Italian sunlight and spirit coming to Abergavenny as the Unicorn Singers give a concert of glorious music from Venice: March 28th at 7.30pm in the Roman Catholic Church of Our Lady and St Michael's, Pen-y-Pound NP7 5UD. Their performance showcases the astonishing music of "the divine Claudio" Monteverdi with a mixture of both sacred and secular pieces designed to show off his amazing output and invention.
"There's everything here", writes Steve Marshall, the choir's director, "from music for High Mass and the splendour of St Mark's Basilica to the fun and dancelike solo songs for gifted soloists. The variety is quite exceptional."
Joining the singers are recent graduates from the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, Charlotte Pawley and Laurie Standish, who take on the incredibly exciting vocal gymnastics of Monteverdi's style, invented in the early C17th.
"His invention", adds Stephen, "is quite breathtaking and sounds almost modern at times... there's so much for the listener to enjoy."
The performance includes psalms and playful songs (Scherzi Musicali), accompanied by keyboards alongside archlute and baroque guitar, all adding to the unique sonic world created especially for the beauty of Venice and its vibrant lifestyle. Here's a rare opportunity to experience some of the greatest achievements of a golden age for music.
Tickets at £15 from the Unicorn Singers' website (www.unicornsingers.co.uk) or at the door.
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