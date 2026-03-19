Excitement is building across Bream and the wider West Dean Parish as plans gather pace for this year’s much-loved community celebration, West Dean ArtsFEST, arriving on Saturday, April 25. Organised by local not-for-profit group Canopy Creative Network, the free, family-friendly festival promises a vibrant day of creativity, connection and community spirit for all ages.
Each year, Canopy works with two towns in the Forest of Dean to deliver a one-day arts festival that showcases and celebrates local talent in all its forms. From live music and storytelling to art workshops, circus skills and dance, ArtsFEST brings people together through shared creative experiences—culminating in a joyful parade through the heart of the host community.
In the lead-up to the festival, a series of community workshops and events are already weaving that sense of togetherness. Last Saturday saw a particularly special moment at St Paul’s Church in nearby Parkend, where two inspiring sessions brought people together in the most uplifting way.
Local Bream poet Maggie Clutterbuck led a creative writing workshop, with participants exploring poetry, prose and new ideas in a welcoming and supportive space. Alongside this, Kirsty Abraham hosted a lively “Come and Sing” session, inviting voices of all abilities to experience the simple joy of singing together.
The response was fantastic. Fourteen people took part in the writing workshop, while nearly thirty singers filled the church with music, laughter and connection—an early glimpse of the spirit that will define this year’s festival.
And there’s more to come. On Sunday 22 March, St Paul’s Church will host a free Afternoon of Music, offering another chance for the community to come together. Doors open at 1:50pm, with performances from the Forest Flute Choir at 2pm, followed by refreshments and a few surprises before a soulful set from Onika Venus at 3:10pm. It’s set to be a relaxed and welcoming afternoon, open to everyone.
The main event in April will see the festival “march into Bream” with a colourful parade starting from the West Dean Centre and winding its way through the village. Expect handmade banners, creative costumes and plenty of local pride on display. Throughout the day, venues across Bream will host a wide range of activities, making the festival a true celebration of creativity rooted in the community.
West Dean ArtsFEST is supported by the Co-op in Bream, West Dean Parish Council and Arts Council England. It is organised by Canopy Creative Network, a volunteer-run organisation dedicated to bringing people together through the arts across the Forest of Dean. Through festivals, workshops, artist talks and creative events, Canopy supports artists, musicians and performers of all ages and abilities.
With its focus on participation, creativity and community connection, West Dean ArtsFEST is shaping up to be a highlight of the local calendar—one that truly puts Bream in the spotlight.
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