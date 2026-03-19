And there’s more to come. On Sunday 22 March, St Paul’s Church will host a free Afternoon of Music, offering another chance for the community to come together. Doors open at 1:50pm, with performances from the Forest Flute Choir at 2pm, followed by refreshments and a few surprises before a soulful set from Onika Venus at 3:10pm. It’s set to be a relaxed and welcoming afternoon, open to everyone.