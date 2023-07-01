Live music fans were dancing ‘All Night Long’ as Lionel Richie came to Chepstow Racecourse on Friday night (June 30) to start a weekend of incredible live music.
The international superstar brought his sensational live set to the town with fans enjoying party hits such as Dancing On The Ceiling and All Night Long, timeless love songs Hello and Three Times A Lady as well as the classic chill out favourite Easy (Like Sunday Morning).
Rain didn’t deter fans, as they started the party early thanks to support performances from Sugababes, Gabrielle and Kevin Davy White.
The music continues on Sunday, when Gold Rush Kid George Ezra comes to town.