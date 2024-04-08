Tickets have just gone on sale for the Abergavenny Food Festival, which takes place over the weekend of 21 and 22 September. The launch coincides with news of a significant new Festival Sponsor for 2024.
Lucie Parkin, Festival Director, is delighted to announce a partnership with Octopus Publishing Group, an Hachette UK company.
“The Dome at Abergavenny Castle is central to the Festival and hosts a lively programme of talks and debates,” Lucie enthused.
“This venue will become the Octopus Books Dome for the duration of the weekend. We have worked with Octopus Publishing Group for many years and are delighted to welcome them on board as official sponsor for this very special venue.
“The Octopus Books Dome is an arena for guest speakers to share their expertise and passion around food-related topical issues with an enthusiastic audience keen to engage. With Octopus Publishing Group as a key partner, we can continue to develop this important aspect of the Festival’s core programme.”
Anna Bond, Managing Director at Octopus Publishing Group, also expressed her delight in the Group’s involvement with the renowned Festival. She added: “Octopus Publishing Group is very proud to be sponsoring The Octopus Books Dome at the peerless Abergavenny Food Festival, bringing an array of engaging events to the crowds that flock there from near and far.
“Octopus aims to publish books that nourish and inspire, and having been lucky enough to attend the Festival myself last year I can confirm that everything about it is both nourishing and inspiring, so I’m especially thrilled that we shall be partnering with the Festival in this official capacity.”
Octopus authors appearing at the Festival in 2024 include Tom Parker Bowles discussing his book Cooking and the Crown (published by Aster on 26 September), Charlie Bigham and Amelia Christie-Miller on bringing their food brands to book form in Supper with Charlie Bigham (published by Mitchell Beazley on 12 September) and Bold Beans: Recipes to Get Your Pulse Racing (Kyle, already published), with further names to be announced.
Book-ish, shortlisted for ‘Independent Bookshop of the Year’ at the British Book Awards, will once again be the Festival’s official bookseller. Guest book-signings will also take place in the Market Hall and at The Castle.
The following tickets are now on sale at www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com: ‘Strollers’ (which give access to six venues, over 180 exhibitors, demonstrations, talks and children’s activities), Party at The Castle, and Night Market.
The full guest line-up will be announced by 1 July when tickets will also go on sale for Drinks Theatre tutored tastings, and Meet The Author sessions. All tickets are to be sold in advance. Keep up to date by subscribing online to the Festival’s e.news bulletins.