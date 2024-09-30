OCTOBER is set to be a busy month at the Borough Theatre with a host of professional productions running alongside the welcome return of Junior AAODS with the ever popular Wizard of Oz.
Black Rat productions, the team that brought The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes to the Borough Theatre last year will be returning on Monday, October 14 with a gloriously funny take on Alexandre Dumas’ 17th Century adventure – The Three Musketeers.
In this fresh new take on the classic novel, a dynamic cast of four energetic actors multi-role their way through the uproarious tale. Join their heroes – D’Artagnan, Athos, Porthos, and Aramis – on a riotous journey filled with sword fights, mistaken identities, and hilarious hijinks.
On Saturday, October 19 the highly acclaimed M6 Theatre Company returns to the Borough Theatre Abergavenny with a fantastical production by the award-winning playwright Mike Kenny.
A Tiger’s Tale is based on the extraordinary story of Fenella, the Holmfirth Tiger and this delightful show is a high-spirited balancing act of circus, puppetry, live music and song.
Join Titch, Ma and Pa on their riotous adventure into a world where ‘all the best stories end with a surprise.' This production is suitable for 4 – 11 year olds and their families.
The dark days of the 1984 Miners’ strike are recalled on Tuesday, October 22 when actor, writer and comedian Danny Mellors brings his one man show Undermined to the Borough Theatre
It’s 1984, join miner Dale and his mates as they face all the excitement, brutality and fury that the strike throws at them. Punches at the picket line, pints in the pub, battering’s at Orgreave, Undermined sees the real story of the strike based on the stories of miners who were there.
This powerful, energetic and deeply human story, told with only one man, one chair and one pint will have audiences laughing, crying and shaking with anger.
Undermined was first written by Danny for the 30th anniversary of the miners’ strike and now with the 40th anniversary in 2024, Danny wishes to give this important and personal play a final outing.
Finally on Friday, October 25 London’s hard-swinging vintage jazz band, The Dime Notes dig back into the blues-drenched sounds of clarinet-driven 1920’s New Orleans jazz, unearthing a repertoire of stomps, blues, and forgotten gems of the era from musicians such as Jelly Roll Morton, Johnny Dodds, and Red Nichols.
Fronted by Chris Barber’s long-time clarinettist David Horniblow, an established figure on the European jazz stage and pianist/composer/ Sam Watts, the band is anchored by the unstoppable guitarist Dave Kelbie, accompanist in Evan Christopher’s Django a la Creole, John Etheridge’s Sweet Chorus, and bassist Louis Thomas, well known across the international scene for his swing and versatility.
Dave Kelbie has been a regular performer at the Borough - over the past few decades he has visited the theatre with Fapy Lafertin, The Budapest Gypsy Orchestra, Tcha Limberger, The Kalotaszeg Trio, Angelo Debarre, Szapora, John Etheridge’s Sweet Chorus and Django a la Creole