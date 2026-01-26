An internationally acclaimed jazz trio will perform locally in March when the Emma Rawicz Trio comes to Cwmdu.
Emma Rawicz, a 24-year-old saxophonist originally from Devon, has rapidly established herself as a leading figure in contemporary jazz. She is currently one of the BBC’s New Generation Artists and has already released four critically praised albums. Her career has seen her headline tours across 15 countries, including sell-out performances with the BBC Concert Orchestra.
The concert, from Friends of Cwmdu Music, will take place on Saturday, March 14 at 7:30pm at St Michael & All Angels, Cwmdu.
Tickets are on sale now, with a range of concessions available. Further details and booking information can be found at info.cwmdumusic.org/Tickets.html
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.