HUGH Cornwall will be doing the rounds one last time when his final solo acoustic tour rolls into Newport.
As lead singer and songwriter of The Stranglers during their golden period, Hugh Cornwell cast a spell mixing fact, history, mythology and ideology within the lyrics of the songs. It was a heady mix, leading to the band’s success throughout the world, and they became championed for experimentation and commerciality in equal measures.
Hugh was responsible for all of the band’s most memorable songs across ten stellar albums that consolidated his stature as a unique songwriter and musician. His lyrics to “Golden Brown” are a songwriting masterclass.
His solo career has led to ten albums of critically acclaimed songs, culminating in “Moments of Madness”, described as a “late flowering classic” and a “modern-day masterpiece”.
Hugh last performed acoustic solo performances in the UK in 2017 and will be heading out across the country this November 2026.
As well as dipping into both The Stranglers’ and his own wealthy catalogue of songs, he’ll be performing new songs from his next studio album, “Succubus”, the follow-up to “Moments of Madness”. These songs will be heard for the first time on this tour.
There will also be an open mic moment in the show for the audience to ask him questions, which he will answer if possible.
“I’m not sure how much longer I can continue to perform, and so this will be my final solo acoustic tour.” Explained Hugh.
Take this opportunity to experience the legendary acoustic live performance of one of the UK’s greatest living songwriters while you can.
Just Hugh, a guitar, and a microphone.
Tickets for Hugh Cornwell at Newport Riverfront on Friday November 6 are available from www.newportlive.co.uk
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