Rotary Monmouth are hosting an evening with Eric Froggatt, as he shares the remarkable story of taking on one of the world’s great adventures, the 2023–24 Clipper Around the World Yacht Race.
Hear Eric’s gripping first-hand stories of battling freezing storms in the North Pacific, confronting the huge swells of the legendary Roaring Forties, and living and competing for months at sea. The evening promises to be unforgettable.
The talk, with vivid photos and film clips, is at the Royal Oak, 7 pm on Wednesday 14th October 2026. Tickets are free and can be obtained from the ‘Happening Soon’ paragraph and click on “Details”, then click on “HERE” to get to the Eventbrite booking link.
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