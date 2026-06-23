ABERGAVENNY Pride is back for its sixth year! Celebrating all things LGBTQIA+ in this inclusive and welcoming town.

The event is free entry and the gates open 12pm - 7pm at Abergavenny Castle on Saturday 27th June

The parade will kick things off at 11.15am starting from the square by Baker Street Cinema.

There will be a variety of acts, food and drink traders, stallholders, talks and activities. It promises to be a great day out for all. You can find out more and view the line-up by visiting Abergavenny Pride on Instagram.

The weather forecast is golden and it promises to be a great and fun day. The organisers hope to see you there with joy, colour and love.