TWO-time Royal Variety Show star Hal Cruttenden is back at Monmouth's Savoy this week, this time with a pair of funny friends.
Hal stormed the Savoy with his last show You Need to Hear It From Me, and he's back with a brand new set this Saturday (September 7), along with two other top comedy acts.
He has appearances to his name on Live at the Apollo (BBC1 & 2), Have I Got News For You (BBC1), Would I Lie To You (BBC1), The One Show (BBC1), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (BBC2 & Channel 4) and The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC2).
Other credits include Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC2), Guessable (Comedy Central), Celebrity Mastermind (BBC1), Celebrity Chase (ITV1), The Wright Stuff’ (Channel 5), Edinburgh Comedy Fest Live (BBC3), and Celebrity Tipping Point (ITV1).
He’s toured extensively in the UK and Ireland over the last 10 years, and has also taken shows to the Montreal, Melbourne, and New Zealand comedy festivals, and recorded stand up specials for Next Up -Tough Luvvie, Straight Outta Cruttenden and Chubster.
And Hal has also presented a comedy rugby podcast with Dan Skinner called Rugby Jubbly, as well as hosting a streaming show for Saracens Rugby Club called The Huddle.
Tickets for Hal Cruttenden & Friends (8pm) are £19 from the box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk