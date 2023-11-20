Wales’ Green Man, which is held in the incredible beauty of Wales’ Bannau Brycheiniog, has been shortlisted for the iconic Rolling Stone’s first ever ‘Festival Award’ ahead of this year’s award ceremony.
Affectionately referred to as the ‘friendliest festival in the universe,’ Green Man welcomes 25,000 visitors a day annually to Wales’ Black Mountains, and is the only Welsh festival to have been nominated for the accolade, the winner of which will be announced later this week. Others nominated include Download, Reading and Leeds and Glastonbury Festival, all based in England.
Fiona Stewart, Director and owner of Green Man said, “To be nominated for the inaugural Rolling Stone UK Festival Award is brilliant news, and recognition of the amazing people who put their hard work, imagination and talent into creating Green Man each year. We are delighted and very appreciative.”
“We feel really honoured to have been recognised by such a prestigious name in the music world and to be representing Wales on the UK stage.”
This year’s Green Man saw the first UK festival 50/50 gender split of female artists and female-fronted bands, continuing the festival’s commitment to inclusivity. One of four large independent music festivals left in the UK, and the only large UK festival where a woman has controlling ownership.
The Green Man festival returns from the 15 to 18 August as the first UK festival to sell out for 2024, after all tickets sold out in two hours without any lineup announcement. Green Man 2024 lineup announcements will start early in 2024.
The winner of the Rolling Stone UK Festival Award 2023 will be announced at a ceremony in London’s Camden Roundhouse on the 23rd of November.