Wales’ largest music, science and arts festival, Green Man, has announced the day-by-day line-up for the 2024 event, in the epic surroundings of the Black Mountains deep in the heart of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park from the 15th - 18th of August.
Joining the Green Man 2024 line-up is experimental electronic music collective Kokoko!, rising Vermont-based musician Lutalo, legendary Birmingham punk group The Nightingales, and Sam Morton, the collaborative project of Oscar-nominated actor, director and writer Samantha Morton and revered producer, songwriter and XL Recordings founder Richard Russell.
Also added to the line-up are HotWax, O., Harriet Jaxxon, Liz Lawrence, Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band, Sam Grassie, Plantoid, Ellie O'Neill, Toni Sancho, and the Talking Heads tribute Byrne’s Night.
The Thursday line-up in the Walled Garden will once again play host to a selection of Welsh language acts, as the festival celebrates its native roots highlighting the likes of Das Koolies, Islet, The Tubs, Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog, Pys Melyn and Gillie.
Green Man also recently announced the finalists for its annual Green Man Rising contest, which offers a slot opening the Mountain Stage to one of the most exciting rising names in music. Welsh language artist Mari Mathias will be joined by Nature Kids, TTSSFU, Ladylike and The Orchestra (For Now) after reaching the final round after a record-breaking 3,500 entrants.
The finalists will perform at Clwb Ifor Bach in Cardiff on 13 June, before the winner who will be decided by the festival’s panel of industry experts is announced.
The Chai Wallahs line-up for 2024 has also been revealed, packed with acts who will fuel the merrymaking long past sundown. Amongst the names are K.O.G, known for their electrifying live sets, Spanish bass wizard Vincen Garcia, future-dub duo Omega Nebula, and the celebratory collective TC & The Groove Family.
The magic of Green Man lies not just in its scenery and music. Made up of 10 individual areas, the festival also offers a diverse range of events to accompany its incredible line-up, boasting art installations spread throughout the tranquil valley, a beer and cider tent to enjoy a crisp Welsh pint, a Shapes-themed area of discovery and exploration for the little folk, a relaxation and workshop space for the teenagers, plus science engagement area Einstein’s Garden.
Further line ups of music, science, film, comedy & literature will be revealed in the coming months.
Festival goers who have purchased a Settler’s Pass, a special ticket which includes discounts on local heritage sites, galleries, castles and more, will arrive on Monday, August 12 for a week in the Welsh valleys as part of their Green Man 2024 experience.
Tickets for this year’s festival sold out in just two hours back in September following another brilliant weekend in the Welsh Mountains a few weeks prior.
Full line-up (new additions in bold): Big Thief | Sampha | Jon Hopkins | Sleaford Mods | The Jesus and Mary Chain | Explosions In The Sky | Arlo Parks | Ezra Collective | Black Country, New Road | Osees | Mount Kimbie | Devendra Banhart | This is the Kit | Fat White Family | Blonde Redhead | The Mary Wallopers | Nadine Shah | Tinariwen | Julia Holter | Johnny Flynn | Omar Souleyman | Joy Orbison | Sherelle | Max Cooper (live AV) | John Maus | Mannequin Pussy | Beak> | Hurray For The Riff Raff | King Creosote | Blondshell | Bdrmm | Wednesday | Sheer Mag | Metz | Model/Actriz | Ibibio Sound Machine | Nabihah Iqbal | KOKOKO! | Bar Italia | Sam Morton | Royel Otis | The Waeve | Lonnie Holley | Fabiana Palladino | Oracle Sisters | John Francis Flynn | Lambrini Girls | Moonchild Sanelly | Michael Head & the Red Elastic Band | Sofia Kourtesis (DJ) | JJUUJJUU | Lime Garden | Pictish Trail | One Leg One Eye | Jess Williamson | A. Savage | Muireann Bradley | Ye Vagabonds | Personal Trainer | HotWax | Das Koolies | Hotline TNT | John | Liz Lawrence | Lynks | Orions Belte | N'famady Kouyaté | Islet | Blue Bendy | Annahstasia | Georgia Ruth | Hannah Holland | Opus Kink | Cowbois Rhos Botwnnog | Tapir! | Brown Horse | MRCY | Malice K | O. | The Nightingales | Rachael Lavelle | The Tubs | Cerys Hafana | Lutalo | Pys Melyn | Marta Del Grandi | Sam Grassie | Ellie O’Neill | Gillie | Byrne’s Night | Harriet Jaxxon | Deptford Northern Soul Club | The Social | PRAH | Transgressive DJs | Big Special | Borough Council | Brown Wimpenny | Dog Unit | Getdown Services | Gia Ford | Humane The Moon | Lemoncello | Loose Articles | Man/Woman/Chainsaw | Maruja | Plantoid | No Windows | The New Eves | Revival Seaon | Shelf Lives | Slate | Toni Sancho | Ugly