Abergavenny’s Suitcase Theatre Company is well-known for its performances at the Melville Theatre and its outdoor Shakespeare productions at sites such as Llanthony Priory and Abergavenny Castle. This autumn, the Company brings its latest show – a dramatisation of Charles Dickens’s Great Expectations – to the stage of the town’s refurbished Borough Theatre.
The story of Pip’s desire to become a gentleman to capture the heart of the icy Estella, brought up by the mysterious Miss Havisham in isolation from the world, is a one of Dickens’s most-loved tales. Suitcase Theatre brings it to life in a style which local audiences have come to expect from the Company – full of pace and imagination, theatrical flair and quality.
Performances are on Thu 23 – Sat 25 November at 7.30pm. Tickets (£12/£8) are available from the Borough Theatre box office (01873 850805). Online booking available here.