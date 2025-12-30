Epic theatre’s upcoming production, The People’s Fire: A Chartist Tale, tells the story of the 1839 Chartist Trial, brought vividly to life in the very courtroom where it originally took place – The Shire Hall, Monmouth.
It is a five-part immersive theatre experience that takes you inside the very walls where history was made. Moving through the Shire Hall itself — from the cells to the courtroom and the waiting room, you’ll see first-hand how those involved in the Chartist Trial of 1839 lived through this moment with courage and conviction.
Performances will take place on Sunday January 11th at 4pm and 7pm. Tickets are £15, with all profits donated to local charities in Monmouth.
Featuring five original songs and a powerful ensemble cast, this production brings the passion and fire of the Chartist movement to life.
