GREASE is the word for fans of musicals, with Monmouth's Mayhem Youth Theatre Group set to take audiences back in time to the 1950s when they perform the iconic rock ’n’ roll musical comedy made famous on screen by John Travolta and Olivia Newton John later this month.
The original musical was premiered in 1971 and tells the story of Sandy Dumbrowski, who starts school at Rydell High only to find that Danny, whom she met and had a holiday romance with, is also a pupil at the same school.
Danny, in order to save face with his gang the T Birds , feigns disinterest in her even when she joins the popular Pink Ladies.
Danny and Sandy's relationship plays out intertwined with the lives of their friends until Sandy resorts to desperate measures.
The show reached a whole new audience in 1978 when it was turned into a much-acclaimed film starring a young Travolta partnered with 29-year-old Newton John .
It was an instant hit and the subsequent soundtrack album sold over 30 million copies, making it one of the best selling soundtracks of all time.
The album spawned no less than six top 20 uk singles including Summer Nights and You're The One That I Want, which spent 16 weeks at No 1 between them.
Mayhem will be performing the movie version of the show which includes the aforementioned You're the One That I Want, Hopelessly Devoted to You, Sandy and the title track Grease from October 23-25 at St Catherine's Theatre, Haberdashers’ Monmouth, formerly the girls’ school hall.
Formed in 2017 by local man Andrew Griffiths, Mayhem describe themselves as a youth club with a musical theatre theme.
They have always prided themselves on the friendships they have created over the years as much as the award-winning shows they've produced in their eight-year history .
With more than 70 current members spread over a junior and senior group, volunteer-led Mayhem have created a home for all creative youngsters in the town, both boys and girls, but it is more than just actors though.
They made a recent national Noda (National Operatic and Dramatic Association) magazine article because of their encouragement of youngsters in learning backstage skills, where under close supervision by experienced volunteers, they are encouraged to be stage managers, stage directors, choreographers, lighting technicians, stage crew and members of an accompanying live band.
Mayhem have won five Noda Best Youth Production awards, five Best Noda Youth Performer honours, the Best Noda Youth Choreography Award and an Outstanding Contribution to Youth Award.
Grease will be performed at St Catherine's Theatre on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, October 23-25, at 7.15pm, with a 2.30pm matinee on Saturday.
Tickets are £12 adults , £10 for over-65s and £5 U18s, available at Handyman House, online on Ticketsource or on the door.
St Catherine's Theatre has ample parking and can be accessed easily for people with mobility issues.
Mayhem Junior Group will also be performing Disney's Aladdin in February.
