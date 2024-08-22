THERE’S still a chance to see wonderful outdoor theatre in the stunning setting of Abergavenny Castle this summer.
Illyria are performing Gilbert & Sullivan’s The Gondoliers on Saturday, August 31, at 7pm, where you can evening of laughter, music and pure entertainment in the picturesque castle ruins.
With catchy melodies and witty lyrics, featuring some of Gilbert & Sullivan’s most loved songs, Illyria bring the vivacious characters to life, “captivating audiences with their impeccable comedic timing and exuberant performances”.
A castle spokesperson said: “Illyria are renowned for their Gilbert & Sullivan outdoor shows which are always cleverly staged, costumed and performed by this brilliant professional touring theatre company.
“Set in picturesque Venice, this light-hearted musical theatre whisks audiences away to a world of romance, mistaken identities, and comedic chaos.
“The story revolves around two charming gondoliers, Marco and Giuseppe, who suddenly find themselves elevated to the status of royalty…”
Gates open at 6pm, and concert goers are encouraged to bring seating (low backed chairs or blankets) and a picnic.
Tickets are available online at https://abergavenny.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows or www.illyria.co.uk or in person from Abergavenny Castle & Museum