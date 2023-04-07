Spring is finally here; the sun is out, the days are feeling a little warmer, the nights are lighter, children are playing outside, the grass is greener... none more than the lawn at Gilwern Bowls Club.
Gilwern Bowls Club are inviting you to the try your hand at lawn bowling!
Decked out with the kit, the Bowls Club are offering the community the opportunity to learn from qualified coaches and enjoy a spot of tea (and biscuits).
On Saturday, April 15 at 2pm, guests are promised a warm welcome for the open day at the Bowls Club, which sits next to the Community Centre in Gilwern.
Enjoy the sunshine, learn a new skill and have a hotdog! No uniforms or fancy kit is required, just flat shoes and a smile. The club welcomes people of all different abilities.