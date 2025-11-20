GERAINT Bowen will be conducting his last Messiah at Hereford Cathedral on the evening of Saturday, December 6.
Hereford Choral Society has been singing the Hallelujah Chorus for almost 200 years, 24 of those under the baton of the cathedral’s treasured director of music, and the society’s 10th conductor.
Mr Bowen has conducted more than 70 concerts with the society and even one at Buckingham Palace.
His meticulous rehearsing of a mostly amateur group of singers has seen the society grow in numbers and confidence.
Founded in 1837 with the aim of providing “rational amusement” for local tradesmen, its earliest members included a watchmaker, wheelwright, hatter and a clockmaker. Handel’s oratorio was a favourite from the start.
Geraint worked previously at St Patrick’s Cathedral, Dublin, and St Davids Cathedral in Wales before taking over from Dr Roy Massey in Hereford in 2001.
His rehearsals of the society have been noted for the sort of detailed drilling generally reserved for professional cathedral choirs.
Programmes for each season were a tactful balance of old favourites and neglected gems. But in December there was always Messiah.
The tradition prevailed through two world wars, and although it was briefly derailed by Covid, singers were greeted by an emotional standing ovation on their return in 2021.
The packed audience still stands for the Hallelujah Chorus, as it has for almost 300 years.
The practice was said to have originated when King George II leapt to his feet at the London premiere on hearing the opening chords. Later he was discovered merely to have been suffering from gout.
With his wife Lucy, a soprano who has taught many local children to sing, Mr Bowen will be retiring from Hereford in February.
Tickets for the 7.30 performance may be bought online from herefordchoralsociety.org/tickets, or by phone on 01432 751175 or from the cathedral’s ticket desk.
