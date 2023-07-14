For the first time in four years, on Saturday March 25, Abergavenny’s Young People’s Eisteddfod showcased the talent and creativity of dozens of our town’s primary school children at the King Henry VIII school hall.
The half-day event was a culmination of months of hard work - both from the competitors and organising committee - and resulted in a wonderful display of music, song, dance, literature and art.
It was standing room only for much of the morning, as the host Dr Elin Jones helped allay competitors’ nerves and keep the audience entertained.
Competitors were divided into two age groups: 1,2,3 and 4,5, 6 and many of those who performed on stage had already successfully gotten through the preliminary rounds that were held earlier in the week.
Adjudicators Darya Brill-Williams and John Gulliford (instrumental and vocal), Eleri Hodder (recitation and sight reading) and Sharon Howells (dance) were blown away by the talent on display on the day.
In the group categories, Llantillo Pertholey School took first prize in both the contemporary dance and group recitation competitions, while Cantref School’s choir won top place.
Despite there being no secondary school competition this year, the talented Lowri Harrington (year 8) was recognised for her excellent solo recitation and reading at first sight, winning first prize in both categories.
Off-stage, the Eisteddfod received excellent entries for competitions in photography (adjudicated by Rob Whitey), literature (Jan Barton) and (Liam Thomas). Prize winners were invited to receive their awards in person from Town Councillor David Simcock at the end of the morning’s stage competitions.
Competitors, audience and organisers alike were kept well fed and watered thanks to Karen Shellam, who provided refreshments throughout the day.
The Abergavenny Eisteddfod committee would like to extend their thanks to the Town Council for their financial support towards the prizes for the competition.
Also to all the schools for their continued support in allowing their premises to be used for prelims, and a special thank you to King Henry VIII Comprehensive who allowed the use of their premises as the venue.
An additional thanks goes to the teachers, family and friends who give their time and support to the competitors.
On stage winners list:
Solo Recitation Yrs 1:2:3 - 1st. Keaton Brown
Instrumental Yrs 1: 2:3 - 1st. Hannah Orsmond
2nd. Amber Collins
3rd Rachel Green
Solo Recitation Yrs 4:5:6- 1st. Sofia Stevens
2nd. Lucy Powell
3rd. Daisy Bowen
Solo Voice Yrs 4:5:6 - 1st. Emilia Roach Rocke
2nd. Elba Jane Newman
3rd. Daniel Stockham
Recitation Yr 8- 1st. Lowri Harrington
Contemporary Dance- 1st. Llantilio Pertholey
2nd. Llanvihangel Crucorney
Instrumental Yrs 4:5:6- 1st. Jessica Davies
2nd. Naomi Orsmond
3rd. Oliver Hobbs
Reading at First Sight Yrs 4:5:6- 1st. Lucy Powell
2nd. Calia Buxton