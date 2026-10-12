FIFTY years in any job is a big ask; in the music industry it’s extremely rare. Making music and performing shows in your twenties and thirties is one thing. Doing it in your seventies is another.
It takes talent, tenacity and the songs to back it up.
Fortunately for The Stranglers' former frontman, Hugh Cornwell has all three.
Songs like Golden Brown, Always The Sun, Peaches, No More Heroes and Skin Deep have seeped into popular culture.
You may not know who wrote or originally sang them, but you’ll probably recognise them, and chances are you can hum them too.
But the buck doesn’t stop in 1990 when Hugh left the group that made him famous.
For the last three decades, he’s refused to go down the reunion route and has earned a name for himself as a critically acclaimed solo artist.
He has ten solo albums under his belt and the most recent, Moments of Madness, has been described as a “late flowering classic” and a “modern-day masterpiece.”
Next year marks the 50th anniversary of The Stranglers' debut Rattus Norvegicus.
Way back in 1977 those expecting a strictly spit and venom punky debut were thrown something of a curveball.
The Stranglers were always more than a one trick pony and had a lot more in their arsenal than three-chords and a couple of gobfuls of attitude.
A lot of water has passed under the bridge between the year that punk broke and now, but as Hugh, 77, told the Chronicle, “Time goes by so quickly. I sometimes wonder where the last 50 years went. I mean, I know where it went, but it does seem to pass in the blink of an eye. I just feel very fortunate that I’ve still got good health, and I can still play and sing, and still write songs. It’s a blessing.”
It’s also a blessing for fans of Hugh's back catalogue who want to hear time-honoured classics performed in a way they've never heard them before.
Hugh explained that the last time he did acoustic solo performances in the UK was in 2017.
And there’s a reason Hugh is hanging up his acoustic six-string after the current tour.
“Acoustic shows are a lot more demanding and challenging than being in a band because it’s just you up there on the stage and there’s nowhere to hide.”Explained Hugh.
“I don’t tend to pick up an acoustic guitar much these days, and I definitely don’t write songs on it. I much prefer just going into the studio and creating that way. I find just strumming an acoustic guitar can limit the direction of how a song can go, so it’s always an interesting but rewarding challenge for me to perform acoustically.”
Hugh added, “When you’re onstage with other people, and you’ve got your electric guitar and your pedals and effects, you’re a lot less exposed. It’s a lot easier to do electric shows on a physical level as well, because with an acoustic guitar you have to properly pound the strings to get a decent sound and keep the rhythm going.”
However, Hugh is quick to add, “Although it’s tough, it’s very satisfying when you get it right, and because I’m not sure how much longer I can continue to perform, this will be my final solo acoustic tour, but obviously, not my final tour ever.”
On the current tour, fans can expect to find a mixed bag of acoustic versions of classics from The Stranglers and a cherry-picked selection of standout tracks from Hugh’s solo career.
“I’ve never been one of those performers who refuse to sing the old songs.” Explained Hugh.
“A lot of the time it’s what the audience have paid to hear, and so who am I to disappoint them?
“Besides, I’m very proud of the work we did with The Stranglers, and the longevity of the songs speaks for themselves. Golden Brown in particular keeps seeming to find itself a new audience.”
Outside of its phoenix-like rise on TikTok, casual fans of The Stranglers may not be aware, but there is a Mariachi version of Golden Brown which you can find on YouTube.
Sung by Hugh and backed by the London-based mariachi band Mariachi Mexteca, the haunting ode to the dreamy lure of opiates has never sounded more joyful.
“It’s this version of Golden Brown that I’ll be doing acoustically,” Hugh explained to the Chronicle.
“It was an arrangement I didn’t really consider until we recorded it and it works surprisingly well.”
Although the author of an impressive back catalogue that includes more than its fair share of classic tunes, Hugh is not one to rest on his laurels.
“I’m very grateful for the shelf-life of some of those old Strangler songs because not only is it great that they’re still loved in their own right, but it helps encourage people to maybe listen to other songs I’ve done, and as an artist I want to keep pushing forward.”
With a new album, Succubus, and a documentary on his life ready to drop next year. Not to mention the 50th anniversary of Rattus Norvegicus, Hugh shows no sign of slowing down or letting up.
He explained, “As always, I’m excited about recording and performing new material, but I’m also excited about the forthcoming documentary because it covers the years I was studying to be a biochemist in Sweden right up until we formed The Stranglers and my solo career.
“There’s an interesting stranger than fiction story in there about how me and a few others indirectly got caught up with the bank robbery at Kreditbanken, which led to the notorious Stockholm syndrome expression, but you’ll have to wait for the documentary to be released to find out more.”
As for what he does best, you can check that out for yourself in the flesh when Hugh Cornwell performs an Intimate Evening of Songs, Stories and a Live Audience Q&A at Newport’s Riverfront Centre on Friday, November 6.
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