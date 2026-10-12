A lot of water has passed under the bridge between the year that punk broke and now, but as Hugh, 77, told the Chronicle, “Time goes by so quickly. I sometimes wonder where the last 50 years went. I mean, I know where it went, but it does seem to pass in the blink of an eye. I just feel very fortunate that I’ve still got good health, and I can still play and sing, and still write songs. It’s a blessing.”