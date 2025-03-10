The event, which brought over 25,000 visitors to the town last year, will take place on the weekend of the 20th and 21st September.
Fans will have to wait until June to find out the full catalogue of guests, but the organisers have now revealed a part of the programme.
The Saturday Kitchen wine expert, Olly Smith, will be sharing his favourite food and drink alongside Felicity Cloake, the award-winning food writer and Jane Rakinson, who won the International Wine and Spirit Competition’s ‘Communicator of the Year’ award.
Six venue ‘Stroller’ tickets and admission to Party at the Castle and the Night Market can be bought at www.abergavennyfoodfestival.com.