A Crickhowell based charity, is proud to present their summer concert, featuring Claire Victoria Roberts (vocals & violin) and Treske quartet–Oli Baily & Mollie Wrafter (violins), Abi Hammet (viola), Rob Wheatley (cello) with Jacob Savage (keyboards).
The eclectic line-up will be taking their places at St. Michael and All Angels Church, Cwmdu.
Friends of Cwmdu Music is a charity that is committed to the advancement of the arts and preservation of historical landmarks, which continues to make a significant impact in the Cwmdu community and its surrounding areas.
The charity, based in Cwmdu, focuses on promoting the arts, particularly music, by organising concerts and exhibitions. This initiative not only enriches the cultural landscape but also fosters community engagement through artistic expression.
Another cornerstone of the charity’s mission is the preservation of the Grade II listed St Michael and All Angels Church in Cwmdu, which will now be playing host to their summer concert.
This historic church, a vital part of the community’s heritage, benefits from the charity’s dedication to maintaining its structure and supporting its upkeep through grant funding.
In 2023, the charity proudly donated £3,200 towards the church’s maintenance. This contribution brings their total donations to £17,700 over the nine years since the charity's inception, underscoring their sustained commitment to preserving this architectural gem for public benefit.
Through their dual focus on advancing the arts and preserving historical sites, the charity continues to play a pivotal role in enriching the cultural and historical fabric of Mid-Wales.
The concert promises a rich blend of folk and jazz traditions, from French chanson to Bossa Nova and the American Songbook.
Ahead of the event, a spokesperson from Friends of Cwmdu Music, said: “Collectively we have amassed a wealth of experience as soloists, orchestral and chamber musicians, and as freelancers we regularly appear with professional ensembles and orchestras across the British Isles.”
With the involvement of Jacob Savage, the night is looking to be a great success. The spokesperson continued: “Jacob was the Musical Director for the Northern Youth Theatre Company with whom he produced two musicals a year at the Carriageworks Theatre, Leeds.
“His other musical theatre ventures include being MD for the award-winning Made in Dagenham with YAODS and most recently as the MD for Opera Della Luna, with a critically acclaimed run at Wilton's Music Hall.”
People are recommended to book online in advance, as popular concerts may have only a handful of tickets available at the door on the night. This also helps the team in planning for concerts, including seating arrangements and making them aware how close the concerts are to maximum audience limits.
Price: £15 Adults. £1 concessions-refunded at door–see online for concession categories. For parking arrangements head to https://info.cwmdumusic.org/Contact.html?utm_source=cwmdumusic&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=friends-of-cwmdu-music.