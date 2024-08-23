August Bank Holiday is finally here and with this weekend due to be a very busy one across all patches, here is a small round up of some of the events going on in your area!
Abergavenny and surrounding areas
What: Duck race; Crickhowell Rotary’s annual Duck Race is back! There is fun for all with a BBQ, bar, archery, face painting and so much more! Try your luck with the duck race, 1st prize- £325, 2nd- £225, 3rd- £150, 4th- £100 and 5th- £50.
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 2pm
Location: Bullpit Meadow, the Bridge, Crickhowell NP8
What: Children’s Summer Holiday Activity Day; bring along your little ones to enjoy a day of FREE games, crafts, learn to knit, word searches, colouring, face painting, a raffle and a tombola for a nominal donation! Refreshments and drinks will also be available while your children enjoy creating! Get your tickets here.
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 10am-2:30pm
Location: The Tithe Barn Wellbeing Cafe, St Mary’s Priory, Monk Street, Abergavenny NP7 5ND
What: ABBA tribute act; the Award winning Kiss The Teacher ABBA Tribute Band are due to perform all of ABBA's greatest and most memorable hits. Book tickets (£10 pp) via https://www.ents24.com/usk-events/royal-british-legion/kiss-the-teacher-abba-tribute-band/6995118
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: 8pm
Location: Royal British Legion, Old Market Street, Usk NP15 1AL
What: Goosestock; The annual Goosestock returns with even more to enjoy! From 12pm (noon), come along for epic music, local ales, delicious street food and much more! Find your tickets here.
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: 12pm (noon) onwards
Location: Goose & Cuckoo Inn, Upper Llanover, Abergavenny
What: Live performance from Dante Valaydon-Pillay, Dante will begin his 12th Children in Need charity challenge with a piano and singing performance. He will be performing 7 songs, including one he created himself inspired by his charity fundraising journey. Show your support!
Date: Monday, August 26
Time: 11am
Location: Abergavenny High Street
What: Picnic in the park, Abergavenny Town Council are delighted to invite you all to join them for an afternoon’s free entertainment in Bailey Park.
Date: Monday, August 26
Time: 1pm-4pm
Location: Bailey Park, 1 Park Ln, Abergavenny NP7 5SS
What: Raglan Day Festival; the music stage includes Pennie Rae, Ben Huws and Blind Man's Buff, while the annual event also features a produce section, a dog show, stalls, refreshments and a bar, with a shuttle bus available from the village centre.
Date: Monday, August 26
Time: 12 noon (gates open)
Location: Raglan Sports Field 2ER, Station Rd, Usk
What: Outdoor Cinema event; Blaenavon Town Council are thrilled to announce we will be holding a community outdoor cinema event in partnership with Cadw and Wonder Cinema on August 27th and 28th! There will be live acts before each film and a selection of delicious food, drinks and sweet treat stalls, all set against the magnificent backdrop of Gwaith Haearn Blaenafon / Blaenafon Ironworks. There are under 200 tickets left, so snap them up quick by clicking here.
Date: Tuesday, 27 August (The Greatest Showman) Wednesday, 28 August (Mamma Mia)
Time: 6pm-10:45pm (The Greatest Showman) 6pm-10:49pm (Mamma Mia)
Location: Blaenavon Ironworks, North St, Blaenavon NP4 9RN
Brecon
What: Talgarth Festival of the Black Mountains; celebrating the rich culture, arts, and heritage of the Black Mountains region. This year, the Festival incorporates the welcome addition of a brand-new Gardening Show that aims to tempt both horticulture enthusiasts and casual visitors and locals alike.
Date: Saturday, August 24 - Sunday, August 25
Time: 10am - 8pm
Location: Bronllys Road, Talgarth, Powys, LD3 0AB
What: Outdoor screening on the castle lawn of a cult classic based on the William Goldman novel, The Princess Bride (PG rating). Prepare yourself for a tale of True Love and High Adventure! Featuring fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, true love, miracles... get your ticket here!
Date: 8pm
Time: Saturday, August 24
Location: Hay Castle, Oxford Rd, Hay-on-Wye, Hereford HR3 5DG
Monmouth
What: The Gruffalo comes to town! To celebrate 25 years of Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s beloved picture book, children can meet the Gruffalo, one of the most iconic characters in children's literature! A free event, available to book here.
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 11am, 1pm and 3pm
Location: Rossiter Books, Church Street, 5 Church St, Monmouth NP25 3BX
What: Llandogo Flower, Produce and Craft Show; Llandogo VPA invite you to enter the Show. There are 72 different classes, something for everyone to enter. Or just come along in the afternoon for tea and cake, buy some produce and of course see who has won the prizes. Tickets available here.
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: 2pm
Location: Llandogo Village Hall, Holmfield Drive,Monmouth,
What: The Narth Summer Fete
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: 12pm (noon)
Location: The Narth Village Hall, The Narth, Monmouth NP25 4QN, UK
Torfaen
What: First annual darts tournament; with £500 prize fund up for grabs, try your hand at this fantastic local event - there will also be a raffle!
Date: Sunday, August 25
Time: Doors open at 12pm (noon)
Location: Pontnewydd Workingmen's Club, Chapel St, Pontnewydd, Cwmbran NP44 1DL
What: Family Fun Day; enjoy an abundance of fun activities including live music, a BBQ, Kids games and entertainment, Market Stalls and Tractor Ride, bar and restaurant open all day. Tickets available here.
Date: Saturday, August 24
Time: 2pm-9.30pm