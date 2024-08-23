What: Outdoor Cinema event; Blaenavon Town Council are thrilled to announce we will be holding a community outdoor cinema event in partnership with Cadw and Wonder Cinema on August 27th and 28th! There will be live acts before each film and a selection of delicious food, drinks and sweet treat stalls, all set against the magnificent backdrop of Gwaith Haearn Blaenafon / Blaenafon Ironworks. There are under 200 tickets left, so snap them up quick by clicking here.