Ahead of the big day, Eileen’s youngest daughter, Bev shared: “When my mother was in her seventies, she always said: ‘If I reach 100, I want a big party on the Green' - and we’re doing exactly what she wished for. Months and months of planning has gone into the party; a big shout out to my niece Karen Jones and her exceptional organisation skills! It all just rests on the the weather staying strong for her.