This weekend, family and friends are coming together to celebrate the life of a woman described as "one in a million.”
Dorothy "Eileen" Jones, affectionately known as Eileen, marks her 100th birthday today (August 23) with a grand celebration, surrounded by her nearest and dearest.
Born in 1924 in Blaina, Eileen has been local to Abergavenny since she moved there with her late husband, Reginald Jeffrey Jones over seventy years ago. Together, they raised four daughters: Valerie, Linda, Kerry, and Bev; two of whom, continue to live in the town.
Eileen’s 100th birthday went down in style, with a fish and chip party, supplied by Andrew at the ‘Cod Father’ Abergavenny, on the Village Green; a place where Eileen always dreamed to celebrate the centenary of her birth.
Ahead of the big day, Eileen’s youngest daughter, Bev shared: “When my mother was in her seventies, she always said: ‘If I reach 100, I want a big party on the Green' - and we’re doing exactly what she wished for. Months and months of planning has gone into the party; a big shout out to my niece Karen Jones and her exceptional organisation skills! It all just rests on the the weather staying strong for her.
“The party is not a surprise, she keeps checking and double checking that I have invited people - she is a feisty 100 year old!”
There were no limitations to celebrating Eileen’s special day, with her family hiring multiple marquees, bouncy castles for the children, and live singers as entertainment.
Amongst those invited were Eileen’s friends from Mardy Park Resource Centre, who she regularly meets with on Wednesdays, as well as a few residents from Cantref Home, where Eileen spent respite a few years ago.
Four generations of Eileen’s family also saw in this unforgettable occasion, with members travelling from far and wide.
“We all feel very lucky to be able to share such a milestone birthday with our mum,” Bev commented “She remains the matriarch and we are all so very lucky to still have her in our lives.”
In an extremely touching moment, Eileen was reunited with her grandson who travelled all the way from Australia; along with his wife and two children - all of whom, Eileen has never met!
Bev continued: “Unfortunately, we couldn’t keep my nephew’s attendance a secret, we didn’t want to give her too much of a shock! But she is over the moon to see him and his family, it was a fantastic.”
As a crowning touch to her centennial celebration, Eileen eagerly awaits her congratulatory card from the King, a fitting honour for a remarkable milestone,
Here’s to seeing Eileen’s 101st birthday!