Classic Christmas tale The Nutcracker will be brought to life by The Royal Ballet and beamed to The Blake Theatre, Monmouth on Saturday, December 21 at 2pm.
Audiences at The Blake Theatre will enjoy watching a Christmas Eve adventure to fight the Mouse King, dance in the Kingdom of Sweets, and meet the Sugar Plum Fairy and her Prince, performed by Royal Ballet Principal dancers Anna Rose O'Sullivan and Marcelino Sambé.
The Nutcracker is a story about a young girl who receives an enchanted nutcracker on Christmas Eve and is transported to a magical world where she must save the nutcracker from the Rat King.
Created for The Royal Ballet in 1984 and much loved all over the world, this show has long been a Christmas family favourite. Relive all the magic of the festive season with a recording from December 2023 at the Royal Ballet and Opera.
With breath-taking choreography, Tchaikovsky’s spectacular score and Julia Trevelyan Oman’s gorgeous, timeless designs, audiences are sure to delight in seeing this ballet classic on screen at The Blake Theatre.
This performance was filmed live on 12 December 2023 and features Royal Ballet dancers Sophie Allnatt as Clara and Leo Dixon as her enchanted Nutcracker.
Don’t miss the chance to experience the incredible performances of this joyful show on the big screen.
This show, on the big screen as a matinee is perfect for a pre-Christmas family treat – with the wonder and magic of ballet beamed from London giving you access to world-class performances with the best seats in the house, all on your doorstep here in Monmouth. The Nutcracker is the perfect way for the whole family to celebrate Christmas!
Tickets for RBO: The Nutcracker can be booked online at theblaketheatre.org or via telephone on 01600 719401 or in the Box Office.