The event caters for all ages, with a variety of rides to offer. Children’s rides from two pound include monster trucks, teacups, race-o-rama, bungee trampolines and a new attraction, the Bulgarian Fun House. Family rides include the Sizzler, a new Sky Diver ride and a brand-new attraction for 2026, Night Fever and much more. Thrill-seekers can enjoy rides such as Miami Dance, Venom, Super Bowl and the 36m Oxygen ride.