This year’s pantomime from the Usk Panto Players once again delighted audiences, performing to three full houses at Usk Memorial Hall with a unique version of Rapunzel.
The production starred Hannah Wyatt as the titular Rapunzel and Callum Jacques as Robin Steal, the cheeky yet lovable scoundrel who ultimately rescues Rapunzel from the wicked Griselda, played by Cath Gourdie, and wins her heart.
Written by Julie McGowan, the show was directed by her husband, Peter McGowan, who reflected on the success of the production despite several regular performers being unavailable due to other commitments.
Peter commented, "Old hands and newcomers alike stepped up to the mark and worked really hard to make this show a success. In particular, we had twelve children aged 11 and under, who were excellent, including four completely new young performers who stole the audience's hearts playing woodland animals."
In a break from tradition, this year’s production featured recorded music, a change made possible through the hard work of Rick Lewis, with support from Josh Horsley.
"We are always grateful for the huge collective effort involved in putting on our pantos, including our backstage crew, costume department, and front of house team," Peter continued. "The positive response from our audiences really reflected that teamwork."
At the end of the final performance, Usk Mayor Kay Peacock thanked the cast, praising the show’s humour and the company’s dedication to bringing entertainment to the community. “My sides ached from laughing,” she said, commending their commitment to local theatre.
Funds raised from the shows will support the upkeep of the Memorial Hall and contribute to various local causes, ensuring that the tradition of community-focused entertainment continues in Usk for years to come.
The panto follows the immense success of their spring show, ‘Good Old Days’. Here’s to the next great performance!