Crickhowell Rotary Club ran their annual duck race on the River Usk on Saturday, August 26, with the day’s events organised with support from Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau.
The event is designed to entertain the community and visitors alike. At its heart was the principle of a 50 per cent sharing of the ticket sales proceeds with four other good causes.
This year’s worthy beneficiaries were Cancer Research Wales, Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau, Powys Young Carers and Crickhowell Football Club
Proceeds are shared in line with the level of ticket sales nominating the particular charity or cause. Crickhowell Rotary retain the other 50 per cent as organisers to support local community and youth initiatives in the Crickhowell District and other international causes through charities like Shelter Box.
The weather was kind and although the river was a little more turbulent than usual the 2000 ducks were encouraged to set off at a brisk pace. The first prize winner took £500 with the £250 and £100 being the second and third prize amounts.
President David Treasure expressed the club’s gratitude to all who supported the event and in particular the sponsors: The Bear Hotel, Glanusk Estate, Webbs of Crickhowell, Lewis & Logan, Voneus Telecom and Crickhowell Dental Practice
A wide range of stalls and activities also added to the fun of the day and included guess the weight of the duck, face painting, football goal scorer, and solar observation by the Heads of Valleys Astronomical Society.
Anyone who is interested in supporting the work of The Crickhowell Rotary Club should contact President Dave Treasure by email: [email protected]