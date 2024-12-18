The orchestra invited the capacity audience in Trellech Church to travel around the globe and out of this world into space through music.
The orchestra took the audience to Wales with Gwyl Nadog by local composer and orchestra member, Ken Hunt, South America with Fiesta Argentina and Tico Tico and to outer space with the theme to Star Trek.
There was plenty of Christmas music too with Leroy Anderson’s Christmas Festival and Vaughan Williams’ Christmas.
In addition to this, a second member of the orchestra, bassoonist Jane Pelham composed a new piece Angel Mobile, which had its world premiere at the concert.
Sharon Phillips, the chair of MCO said: “Our Christmas concert this year was a tremendous success and we were delighted to be able to support Velindre Hospital. Many of our members have experienced cancer themselves or have had family or close friends who have. “
The orchestra always picks a local charity to raise funds for at its concert. Over the last few years it has supported Blood Bikes Wales, Brecon Mountain Rescue, the Ted Senior Foundation and Monmouthshire Christmas Wishes.
MCO began when a group of parents sought an activity while their children participated in Gwent Music ensembles. From those beginnings, it has grown to include over 30 regular players.
MCO a began when a group of parents sought an activity while their children participated in Gwent Music ensembles. From those beginnings, it has grown to include over 30 regular players.
The orchestra consists of amateur musicians from Ross-on-Wye, Chepstow, Abergavenny, Raglan, the Forest of Dean, and Monmouth. Members range from ages 18 to 80 and meet fortnightly during term time. While no auditions are required, players are typically Grade V standard or above.