The flight of fourteen locks at Rogerstone is a remarkable feat of late 18th century engineering, for it enables the Crumlin arm of the Monmouthshire Canal to rise 168 feet within half-a-mile. An enormous quantity of water was needed to fill every lock each time a narrow boat passed through and this was made possible by the construction of a series of balancing ponds alongside the fourteen locks. This allowed the water to be re-used in the next lock below and so on all the way down the staircase.