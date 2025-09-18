MONMOUTH Male Voice Choir have been raising the roof in rehearsals ahead of their annual gala concert at the town's St Mary's Church next week.
A choir spokesperson said of the Saturday, October 4, concert, which starts at 7.30pm: "It’s nearly gala time again and this year we’re joined by the fantastic Camerata Vocalis from Tübingen, Germany. Two choirs, one evening, and always a packed house.
"If you’ve been before, you’ll know it’s one of the highlights of our year. If you haven’t… this is the one to come to. Tickets are £15 and they do tend to disappear quickly, so best to grab yours early."
