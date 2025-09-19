New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to five of Monmouthshire’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Punch House at 4-5 Agincourt Square, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on September 12
• Rated 5: The Black Bear Inn at Clytha Road, Trostrey Common, Gwehelog; rated on September 5
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: Yummies at 1 - 2 Cinderhill Street, Monmouth; rated on September 2
• Rated 1: Kutir Bangladeshi Authentic Street Food Restaurant at 5 The Oldway Centre, Monnow Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire; rated on August 3