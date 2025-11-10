FANS of folk and more can enjoy an evening of traditional Scottish music to celebrate St Andrew's Day at Monmouth’s St Mary’s Catholic Church in Monmouth later this month.
Celtic Collectors, who were formed by church members back in 2023, are playing there on Friday night, November 28, starting at 7.30pm.
They recently played Monstock at the town’s Savoy Theatre and have also played local pubs and venues, including the Royal Oak and Bridges Community Centre, and as part of a 24-hour sleepathon at Monnow Bridge highlighting homelessness, poverty and loneliness.
Old favourites include the likes of Will Ye Go Lassie Go, Whiskey in the Jar and Dirty Old Town.
Tickets are available priced £10 plus booking fee via www.ticketsource.com
