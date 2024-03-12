Residents of Abergavenny and beyond had a taste of something new as the town hosted a brand new Spring Food Fair.
On Saturday, March 9, the historic St Mary’s Priory and Tithe Barn played host to the family-friendly event, giving attendees the opportunity to explore the best fresh produce and artisanal delights from Monmouthshire and the surrounding area.
The Fair showcased local businesses and producers to put visitors back in touch with sustainable food production in our special landscape.
The free Spring Food Fair celebrated the flavours of the season – with visitors meeting local growers and producers and sampling delicious produce.
As well as shopping for seasonal staple foods and signing up to innovative box schemes, visitors enjoyed live music, engaging talks and activities for children.
The event was a collaboration between the Abergavenny Food Festival and Monmouthshire County Council through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund Food Resilience Programme.
A total of 25 exhibitors and street food vendors attended, including Black Welsh Lamb, Tir Awen market garden and Monnow Valley Cider.
For some, this was the next step in a journey taken over several months with support from MCC and Food Partnership, starting with a Meet the Buyer event in March 2022 then building through Monmouthshire Food & Drink Business Network events, a shared trading space at Abergavenny Food Festival 2023 and now on to a solo pitch at the Spring Food Fair, showing how partnership working and peer-to-peer collaboration can help develop the local food economy.
Black Welsh Lamb said: “We thought Saturday’s event was a great chance to meet friends, neighbours and visitors while trying out some of the amazing produce from the Abergavenny area.
“We were blown away by the interest we had!”
Leader of MCC, Cllr Mary Ann Brocklesby stated: “We have a thriving and growing community of growers and producers in Monmouthshire and I am delighted we have the chance to come together to promote and celebrate them.
“Abergavenny is already synonymous with fabulous food events and this will no doubt add to the growing list of reasons to visit Monmouthshire.”
Mayor of Abergavenny, Cllr Anne also expressed her delight: “The Spring Food Fair was buzzing from the time it opened until it closed. There was a great programme of events at the front of the Priory Centre with singing, story telling and discussion. A special mention to the Can y Fenni choir raised the energy in the room with their powerful singing conducted by Tania Walker.
“A selection of the wonderful produce from Monmouthshire was on offer outside and inside.”
Deputy Mayor Cllr Ben Callard, who performed with his band Third Man who were the closing act at the event!
He added: "The spring food fair was a great success, bringing together producers, buyers and the public, and all backed up by some insightful talks, and great live music, I hope it returns next year!"
All Monmouthshire’s residents can help support local farming, food and drink businesses. Support by looking out for Shop Local posters around the county, and head over to www.foodmonmouthshire.co.uk