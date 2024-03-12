For some, this was the next step in a journey taken over several months with support from MCC and Food Partnership, starting with a Meet the Buyer event in March 2022 then building through Monmouthshire Food & Drink Business Network events, a shared trading space at Abergavenny Food Festival 2023 and now on to a solo pitch at the Spring Food Fair, showing how partnership working and peer-to-peer collaboration can help develop the local food economy.