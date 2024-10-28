WITH half term in full swing, the excitement for Halloween and Bonfire Night is palpable... and there is no shortage of activities in the Abergavenny area!
Seeking spine-tingling tales, ghostly adventures, pumpkin patch picking or firework shows? We at The Chronicle have done a special round up of all the festivities near you to ensure memorable celebrations...
What: Halloween Storytelling Night; come listen to creepy tales for all ages, told by a professional storyteller - and tell your own stories too!
When: Thursday, October 31, from 7pm.
Where: Lines Taproom, 37a Bridge St, Usk NP15 1BQ
What: Pumpkin Patch Picking; there is still time to pick your own pumpkins in Abergavenny! Head to Twilight Pumpkins for the opportunity to explore a Maize Trail, see beautiful autumnal flower and vegetable displays, and enjoy coffee and doughnuts.
When: Open till October, 31, 10am-4pm
Where: Green 2 Earth, Maindiff Court Farm, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire NP7 8AY
Tickets: £3, no booking required
What: Pumpkin Decorating; get creative! Enter the spooky prison and pick a mini pumpkin, then transform it into a spooky Halloween decoration to take home with felt pens and stickers
When: Open till November 3, 10am-3pm
Where: Chepstow Castle, (Cadw), Town Centre, Chepstow, Monmouthshire NP16 5EY
Tickets: £2 to participate in activity on top of admission fees, for further information, visit: https://cadw.gov.wales/mini-pumpkin-decorating
What: Ghost Hunt! A children friendly ghost hunt - learn about the ethereal inhabitants of Raglan Castle and see how many of them you can find... There may even be a chocolatey surprise at the end!
When: Open till October 31, 9.30am-5pm
Where: Raglan Castle (Cadw), Raglan Castle, Raglan, Monmouthshire NP15 2BT
What: Halloween Spooktacular; this family friendly show is back for tricks and treats! With audience participation and plenty of laughs in store - join these intrepid explorers go on a trip of a lifetime!
When: October 31, doors open 12.30pm
Where: Savoy Theatre, Church Street, Monmouth, Monmouthshire NP25 3BU
Tickets: Ticket prices vary, visit https://monmouth-savoy.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows/873662568 to avoid disappointment!
What: Ghost hunting; for a more adult experience, why not visit the UK’s most haunted pub? Learn the ghoulish history about one of the oldest local buildings, where you can also use ghost hunting equipment, experience divination experiments, ghost hunting vigils and free time to investigate alone.
When: October, 31 (other dates available)
Where: Skirrid Mountain Inn, Llanvihangel Crucorney, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire NP7 8DH
Tickets: £55 to £65 (limited tickets), visit https://www.hauntedhappenings.co.uk/skirrid-inn/ghost-hunts-page-1.php
What: Crickhowell Football Club will be hosting a firework extravaganza ahead of Bonfire night. Fun for all the family with face-painting, fairground and food vendors all available on sight!
When: Friday, November 1, 5.30pm gates open.
Where: Crickhowell FC, Crickhowell NP8 1ED
Tickets: £5 (adults), £3 (children U16), available at door (cash or card accepted)
What: Enjoy a low noise fireworks display, array of hot food and drink plus live music for everyone to enjoy.
When: November, 2, 7pm
Where: Goose & Cuckoo Inn, Upper Llanover, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire NP7 9ER
Tickets: Free entry
What: Abergavenny Round Table will light up the skies above Abergavenny with a dazzling array of colours, a professional pyromusical fireworks display and light show, choreographed to an exciting soundtrack.
When: November, 5, 5pm-8pm (mini-display at 6pm, fireworks at 7pm)
Where: Belgrave Park, Abergavenny, Monmouthshire NP7 7AD
Tickets: £8.50 (adults), children (£5.50), more information at https://www.facebook.com/events/2046011615794930