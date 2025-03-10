Will Dick Barton rise to the occasion?Off Centre Theatre has unearthed yet another gem of a comedy for its spring production at the Savoy, Monmouth in the shape of the hilarious, “Dick Barton – Special Agent”.
Britain is in crisis. Radio personality, sleuth extraordinaire and national treasure, Dick Barton is missing, and the country’s national identity – tea, is under threat! The villain of the piece, and head of EFIL, Baron Scarheart, has hatched a plan to put the very fabric of our society in peril.Can Dick return to thwart his wicked plan?
The matter is further confused when a myriad of imposters, all claiming to be Dick, attempt to take his place. Scarheart’s villainous accomplice, Marta Heartburn is enlisted by the dim--witted head of British Intelligence to attempt to identify the real Dick.
Tune in, or better still, buy a ticket to find the answer to the conundrum. Dick Barton Special Agent is set in post Second World War Britain, and the play reflects the language and tone of that time, with stiff upper lips and jolly hockey sticks liberally splattered with innuendo and double entendres!
The play was chosen, and is being directed by OCT stalwart, Judith Rossiter. Off Centre Theatre enjoys tremendous local following, as demonstrated by the box office-busting audiences for its recent productions at the Savoy, so be sure to book your tickets early!“
Dick Barton – Special Agent is based on the original radio thriller serial that was broadcast between 1946 and 1951 and followed the adventures of Captain Richard Barton and his mates Jock Anderson and Snowey White.
Dick Barton -Special Agent is being staged this week, with performances on Thursday and Friday at 7.30pm and a Saturday matinee with curtain up at 2.30pm
Tickets are available from the Savoy Theatre on 01600 772467, or visit the box office in Church Street, Monmouth.