Abergavenny’s very own Bryn Yemm is excited to announce the release of his new song ‘Corrie Party Time’, which celebrates the upcoming Coronation of King Charles III.
An adoptee, Bryn was born and raised in Abergavenny – a place that he is still proud to call home. Widely known by the community, he has promoted his hometown for fifty years with great pride.
In this time, he has built a successful career as a singer and entertainer; gaining the name, the ‘Welsh Wizard’.
Bryn describes himself as the “the most famous unknown singer”, having previously brought out several hit songs that have gotten millions of streams on a broad scale as well as gaining two gold albums.
Now as the Coronation rapidly approaches, Bryn is proud to make his own mark on this historic occasion and as a fan of the late Queen and current King was keen to pay tribute.
On top of this, Bryn shared his hopes in bringing some joy – not only to his own community but the country as a whole.
Bryn said: “I’m hoping the song will be played on all the street parties in celebration of the King’s coronation.
“I want it to bring the community together and rekindle everyone’s spirits. It will encourage the kids to get up and dance, and get everyone (adults and children alike) to sing along.
“Hopefully everyone will enjoy the song.”
Corrie Party Time is currently available to stream via any streaming platform, including Spotify. Bryn has also released a music video for the song, which was filmed and aided by Lee Holland and Studio Engineer, Matt Watkins.