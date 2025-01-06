IT IS a new year, and with it comes a fresh lineup of local events to enjoy. The Borough Theatre in Abergavenny is kicking off an exciting and diverse Spring 2025 season packed with unmissable performances.
Abergavenny Theatre Group is set to start the season and the new year with Frank Vicary’s hilarious comedy play Granny Annie for three nights, promising laughs and hijinks.
The entertainment continues with Abergavenny Star Players, who will be presenting a concert that celebrates the Magic of the Musicals.
Theatre Ad Hoc are making an epic return with their latest comedy Twp & Tamping.
Abergavenny Pantomime Company are delighted to entertain audiences in their annual Half Term pantomime Robin Hood & Babes In The Wood.
AAODS invites audiences to attend the musical thriller Sweeney Todd – The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, off the back of their phenomenal performance of The Hunchback of Notre Dame.
Abergavenny Local History Society present two informative and interesting talks Madeleine Gray – St George, the Llancarfan mural explained, and Benjamin Price talks about Voices of 1842: Child labour in the South Wales Coalfield.
Music lovers are in for a treat as there is an eclectic mix of classical, folk and popular concerts.
Gerard Flotats & Tom Zalmanov’s programme includes Bach, Beethoven and Dvorak, Llyr Williams’ programme includes Mozart, Brahms, Debussy and Liszt.
Meanwhile, the Paddington Trio’s programme offers the likes of Schubert and Mendelssohn.
Folk enthusiasts are in for a treat with a stellar lineup that includes Blazin’ Fiddles, one of the most celebrated and beloved names in Scottish music.
Following them is Glasgow-based Imar, a dynamic five-piece hailed as a Scottish folk supergroup, and a spellbinding collaboration between Welsh harpist Catrin Finch and one of Ireland’s foremost traditional fiddle players, Aoife Ni Bhriain. The Budapest Café Orchestra will also make a welcome return this season with their delightful toe-tapping ensemble of gypsy and folk-flavoured tunes.
Other music highlights include Oasish, a tribute to the legendary British rock band Oasis, and The Fureys, icons of Irish music and song, bringing back their timeless classics.
The Spice Girls Experience will electrify the stage after their stint of opening for Adele, while The Johnny Cash Roadshow celebrates two decades on tour with a special performance in Abergavenny.
Due to high demand there are extra shows for Flowers & Friendships Bracelets – A Tribute to Taylor Swift, Miley Cyrus and Olivia Rodrigo and T.Rextasy.
Cycle enthusiasts will be thrilled to hear Matt Rendell talk about The Tour de France and TV’s Colin Sutton, accompanied by Steve Gaskin present a groundbreaking theatre production The Psychology of a Serial Killer.
Other events include a crazy, fun-filled family fun with Welsh Wrestling, a remarkable adaptation of Wilde’s classic The Picture of Dorian Grey and you can help create an all-singing, all-dancing show in This Is Your Musical.
Full details and tickets are available from the theatre’s website boroughtheatreabergavenny.co.uk and box office 01873 850 805.