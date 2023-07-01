Book-ish is welcoming author John Connolly to The Kings Arms in Abergavenny to discuss his book 'The Book of Lost Things' and its delightful new sequel.
This breathtaking sequel to Connolly's bestselling The Book of Lost Things revels once more in folklore and myth, as a comatose girl finds herself drawn to a mysterious property on her hospital's grounds.
"Twice upon a time – for that is how some stories should continue . . .
"Phoebe, an eight-year-old girl, lies comatose following a car accident. She is a body without a spirit, a stolen child. Ceres, her mother, can only sit by her bedside and read aloud to Phoebe the fairy stories she loves in the hope they might summon her back to this world.
"But it is hard to keep faith, so very hard. Now an old house on the hospital grounds, a property connected to a book written by a vanished author, is calling to Ceres. Something wants her to enter, and to journey – to a land coloured by the memories of Ceres’s childhood, and the folklore beloved of her father, to a land of witches and dryads, giants and mandrakes; to a land where old enemies are watching, and waiting.
"To the Land of Lost Things. For anyone who loved THE BOOK OF LOST THINGS and for all readers who enjoy dark, beautifully written fables that explore the heart of the human condition: love, loyalty and sacrifice."
John Connolly is an Irish writer of crime fiction, best known for his series of novels featuring private detective Charlie Parker. The maverick anti-hero Charlie Parker, has featured in a series that has thus far spawned nineteen further instalments including The Reapers (2008), A Book of Bones (2019) and The Nameless Ones(2021).
In addition to his crime fiction, Connolly has also written an anthology of ghost stories, an acclaimed coming-of-age novel and two adventure trilogies for younger readers.
Due to take place at 7.30pm on Thursday, September 7, the public can purchase tickets, which are are priced at £8 for admission or £20 for admission plus a hardback copy of The Land of Lost Things.